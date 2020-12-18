JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 400” Price Target for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 404.38 ($5.28).

HSBA opened at GBX 394.75 ($5.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 379.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 353.78. The company has a market capitalization of £80.40 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88).

In related news, insider Noel Quinn acquired 88,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

About HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

