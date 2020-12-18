JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAIXY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CaixaBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $0.90 on Monday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

