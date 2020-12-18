Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) Insider John Scott Acquires 15,000 Shares

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) insider John Scott bought 15,000 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) stock opened at GBX 93.82 ($1.23) on Friday. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

