Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Trading 18.3% Higher

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was up 18.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 239,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 75,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

About Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

