K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s (KNT) Outperform Market Weight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform market weight rating on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

