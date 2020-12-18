Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kahoot! AS in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Kahoot! AS has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.48.

About Kahoot! AS

Kahoot! AS operates a game-based learning platform in Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Finland. Its platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. The company has approximately 1.2 billion participating players in approximately 200 countries. Kahoot has partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc to offer the Kahoot! app for Zoom, enabling its users to access, host and play Kahoot! games directly from Zoom Meetings.

