Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 2.17. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $123.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.50.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $3,050,700.00. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $529,344.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,596 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,554. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

