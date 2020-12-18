KBR (NYSE:KBR) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of KBR opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 1.40. KBR has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in KBR by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,418 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KBR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KBR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,756,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

