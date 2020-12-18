Keep Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $101.02 million and $1.00 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00134577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00784553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00182553 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00388499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00126531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00079870 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,553,747 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

