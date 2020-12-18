Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) a €3.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.98 ($4.68).

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) stock opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84. Ceconomy AG has a 1 year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of €5.30 ($6.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

