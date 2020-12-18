Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.51

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 62236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

