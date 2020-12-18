KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $12.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.88.

NYSE:ESS opened at $241.85 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

