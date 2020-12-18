KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Shares of AEIS opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 667.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.