KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a report released on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.94.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.