Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.00

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $127.93, with a volume of 1398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,282 shares of company stock valued at $19,846,384. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

