Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.30, but opened at $81.25. Kier Group plc (KIE.L) shares last traded at $79.18, with a volume of 192,401 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £128.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.50.

Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) by GBX (8.20) (($0.11)). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kier Group plc will post 10770.9995665 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

