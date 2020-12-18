Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $16.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.69.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

