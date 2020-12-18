Kin 1-Day Volume Tops $362,554.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $53.10 million and $362,554.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.17 or 0.00771144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00182680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00390244 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.

Buying and Selling Kin

