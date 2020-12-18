Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 261.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.78 ($3.42).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) stock opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 37.78. Kingfisher plc has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.20 ($4.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 263.61.

About Kingfisher plc (KGF.L)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

