Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (KAY.L) (LON:KAY) Shares Down 4.1%

Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (KAY.L) (LON:KAY) was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Approximately 39,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 38,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.30 ($0.25).

The stock has a market cap of £72.91 million and a P/E ratio of 48.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.78.

Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (KAY.L) Company Profile (LON:KAY)

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

