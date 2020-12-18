Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Shares Gap Up to $8.90

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.80. Kiromic BioPharma shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 1,045 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. Its product portfolio include ALEXIS AIDT-1, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-1; ALEXIS AIDT-2 EOC, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; ALEXIS AIDT-2 MPM (malignant pleural mesothelioma), an allogenic CAR/NKT-Like cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; and PD-1-AR, a check point inhibitor for solid tumors, as well as oral healthcare products, such as mouthwash.

