Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend by 39.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.