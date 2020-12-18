KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $259.68 on Thursday. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $268.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,278.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

