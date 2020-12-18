KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $271.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $219.00 to $271.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.73. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $268.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

