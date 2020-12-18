KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $263.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $263.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised KLA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $268.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in KLA by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

