Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

KNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Knight Equity downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.73. 2,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

