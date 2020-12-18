Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.79.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $138.71 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 74,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,121.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $3,802,272.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.