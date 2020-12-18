Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.77

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.77 and last traded at $142.96, with a volume of 2920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 36,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,760.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $3,802,272.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.