Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KMERF stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. Komercní banka, a.s. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

