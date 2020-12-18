Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $70.52 million and approximately $12.47 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00322501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00041978 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00053491 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,211,127 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

