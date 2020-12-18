Komodo Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $70.52 million and approximately $12.47 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00322501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00041978 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00053491 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,211,127 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

