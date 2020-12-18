Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.65-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Koppers also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.65-3.90 EPS.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

