Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of KEP traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 2,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,372. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 242.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

