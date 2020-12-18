Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.90

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 2707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEP. Bank of America raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 258.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

