Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.10

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.10 and last traded at $89.57, with a volume of 3609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.