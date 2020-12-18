Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Coverage Initiated at Panmure Gordon

Research analysts at Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

