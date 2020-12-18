Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.35

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 1900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.28 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

