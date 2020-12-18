K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

AlphaValue upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

