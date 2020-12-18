KuCoin Shares (KCS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.58 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00003508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $63.43 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00374539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KCS is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

