KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold Sells 12,880 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $136,141.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $696,552.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $200.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.80. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in KVH Industries by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVHI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

