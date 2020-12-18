L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Coverage Initiated at 140166

140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.47.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $185.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.