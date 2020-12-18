Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of Labrador Iron Mines stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. The company's principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

