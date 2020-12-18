Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 61 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 61 price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 51.57.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

