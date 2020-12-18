Lake Street Capital Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $134.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GTLS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.07.

GTLS opened at $113.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $122.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

