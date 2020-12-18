Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 147,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 222,712 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at about $4,623,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 35.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 474.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 84,993 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

