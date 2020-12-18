Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $500.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $400.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $486.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.09. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $516.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 61.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

