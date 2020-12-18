Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $553.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $553.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.00.

Lam Research stock opened at $486.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $516.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.71 and its 200 day moving average is $362.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,505 shares of company stock worth $20,532,200 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

