LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $76.80.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

