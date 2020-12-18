Largo Coin Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Largo Coin has a market cap of $172.16 million and $1.63 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Largo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.77 or 0.00042723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00134359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.44 or 0.00784961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00182257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00079972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00125674 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io.

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

