Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.59

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 1423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,901 shares of company stock worth $839,628. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after buying an additional 2,671,276 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 833,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

